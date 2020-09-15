Circle rates hiked in Maharashtra: Know how it will impact your home buying

Also, for the seller, the capital gains tax will also be calculated on the stamp duty value despite the fact that the actual transaction happened at a lower price. There is an alternative here. You can get the valuation of the property done and request the registrar to register the property at a lower rate. In case you get a notice from the tax department, you can show the valuation report. Apart from this, you can file the income tax return and write a separate letter to the tax department with the valuation report.