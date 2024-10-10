Citi Prestige transition to Axis Olympus: A 4-5.8% reward rate makes it worthy
Summary
- With high reward rates and generous benefits, the Axis Olympus credit card is a steal for those who travel extensively internationally. Here's why
A highly rewarding credit card from Citi’s portfolio migration is Axis Olympus, erstwhile Citi Prestige. In fact, Axis Bank’s decision to transition reward points to Edge Miles with a 1:4 air miles transfer ratio has made Olympus a better version of Prestige. The bank has also enhanced a few other additional features to make it a must-have credit card.