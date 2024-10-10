Citi Prestige transition to Axis Olympus: A 4-5.8% reward rate makes it worthy

Given the earning rate of 2 EMs per ₹100 on international spends, net rewards rate is much higher. However, it should be noted that a forex rate of 1.8% (excluding GST) is charged on Axis Olympus. At 1 air mile, which equals Re 1 value rate, the reward rate on international transactions works out to 5.8% after accounting for the forex charge, which makes it a highly rewarding card on international spending.