The official website of Citibank India states that the current rates are in force as of July 19, 2022. In accordance with the website, the bank is now providing deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 1096 days with interest rates ranging from 1.85 per cent to 3.50 per cent. Senior citizens, on the other hand, will get an interest rate ranging from 2.35 per cent to 4.00 per cent for the same period.

Citibank FD Rates

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 1.85 per cent on deposits that mature in 7 to 14 days, while Citibank will give an interest rate of 1.90 per cent on term deposits that mature in 15 to 35 days. Fixed deposits maturing in 181-270 Days will now earn 2.60 per cent interest, while term deposits maturing in 36 to 180 Days will now pay 2.55 per cent. Citibank is now offering an interest rate of 2.75 per cent on deposits that mature in the 271 to 540 days, 3.00 per cent on fixed deposits that mature in the 541 to 731 days, and 3.50 per cent on term deposits that mature in the 732 to 1096 days.

View Full Image Citibank FD Rates (citibank.co.in)

Recurring deposits (RDs) with maturities ranging from 365 to 731 days are also permitted by Citibank India. The bank is now paying a 2.75 per cent interest rate on RDs that mature in 365 to 540 days, and a 3.00 per cent interest rate will now be applied on RDs that mature in 541 to 731 days. Additionally, Citibank India provides a tax-saving fixed deposit scheme with a 5-year term. On these deposits, the general public will now receive a 3.50 per cent interest rate, while older adults would receive a 4 per cent interest rate. Senior citizens on the other hand will get an additional rate of 0.50% or 50 bps over the regular rate across all tenors of fixed deposits. Senior citizens will now get interest rates ranging from 2.35 per cent to 4.00 per cent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 1096 days. Furthermore, the bank gives senior citizens a maximum interest rate of 4% on deposits maturing in 732 to 1096 days.