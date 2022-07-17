Citibank fixed deposits: Check current rates here

Recurring deposits (RDs) with maturities ranging from 365 to 731 days are also permitted by Citibank India. The bank is now paying a 2.75 per cent interest rate on RDs that mature in 365 to 540 days, and a 3.00 per cent interest rate will now be applied on RDs that mature in 541 to 731 days. Additionally, Citibank India provides a tax-saving fixed deposit scheme with a 5-year term. On these deposits, the general public will now receive a 3.50 per cent interest rate, while older adults would receive a 4 per cent interest rate. Senior citizens on the other hand will get an additional rate of 0.50% or 50 bps over the regular rate across all tenors of fixed deposits. Senior citizens will now get interest rates ranging from 2.35 per cent to 4.00 per cent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 1096 days. Furthermore, the bank gives senior citizens a maximum interest rate of 4% on deposits maturing in 732 to 1096 days.

