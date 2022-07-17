Citibank revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates here2 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 10:46 AM IST
- Interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr have been changed by Citibank India.
Interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr have been changed by Citibank India. The bank's website states that the new rates are in force from July 15, 2022. In accordance with the revised, the bank is now providing deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 1096 days with interest rates ranging from 1.85 per cent to 3.50 per cent. Senior citizens, on the other hand, will get an interest rate ranging from 2.35 per cent to 4.00 per cent for the same period.