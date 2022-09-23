City Union Bank hikes interest rates up to 75 bps on fixed deposits2 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 02:51 PM IST
The private sector lender City Union Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, on 23 September 2022. In response to the change, the bank increased interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 46 days to 10 years. The bank is now offering interest rates on deposits that mature in 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.00% to 6.00%.