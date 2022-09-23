City Union Bank hikes interest rates up to 75 bps on fixed deposits

The interest rate for fixed deposits maturing from 181 days to 270 days has increased by 75 basis points at City Union Bank, to 5.25% from 4.50% previously. On fixed deposits maturing in 271 days to 364 days, City Union Bank will now provide an interest rate of 5.75% (up from 5%), a 75 basis point increase. On fixed deposits maturing in 365 days to 399 days, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.15% (up from 5.50%), a 65 basis point increase. The interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 400 days has climbed from 5.60% to 6.25%, a 65 basis point increase, while the interest rate on term deposits maturing in 401 to 699 days has risen from 5.50% to 6.25%, a 75 basis point increase.

