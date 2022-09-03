City Union Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 08:18 AM IST
City Union Bank, a private sector lender, modifies the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore.
City Union Bank, a private sector lender, modifies the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. The new rates are effective as of September 1, 2022, and they are applicable to domestic term deposits, according to the bank's official website. After the adjustment, the bank is now guaranteeing an interest rate on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years between 4.00% and 6.00% for the general public and 4.00% to 6.25% for senior citizens.