City Union Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Details inside

City Union Bank FD Rates

The bank is currently offering an interest rate of 4.00% on fixed deposits with maturities between 7 and 14 days, and 4.10% on term deposits with maturities between 15 and 45 days. Fixed deposits with maturities between 46 and 90 days will now earn interest at a rate of 4.15%, while term deposits with maturities between 91 and 180 days will now pay interest at a rate of 4.25%. Fixed deposits maturing from 181 days to 270 days will now earn interest at a rate of 4.50%, while term deposits maturing from 271 days to 364 days will earn interest at a rate of 5.00%.