Claim settlement ratio is a good metric to choose right insurers

If you sell your vehicle, you can cancel your policy and claim a refund. In the case of a three-year policy, you will be entitled to get a complete refund of premium for the complete year left in the block of three years. Additionally, if there has been no claim, you will be entitled to a short-period refund for the unexpired partial year for the own damage section. The short period scale is a pre-defined table of the proportion of premium to be charged for part-year. Refund as per short period scale will be lesser than that on a pro-rata basis.