Claim your shares and money lying with the IEPF

Several investors still hold physical share certificates. Investors should realise that it is important to get their shares dematerialized, else, they could meet the fate similar to those investors whose unclaimed securities are lying with the IEPF. In fact, it could be worse! This is because, in November 2021, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has mandated KYC for all investors and submission of these details to the Company or Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA). If such details are not made available by 1 April, then the RTA will freeze the folios. After 31 December 2025, these frozen folios will be referred by the RTA /listed company to the administering authority under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 and/or Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Further, these frozen folios (without PAN, KYC and nomination) shall not be eligible for any payment including dividend, interest or redemption payment.

