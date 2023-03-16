Claim your TDS credit even if not reflected in 26AS/AIS/TIS1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 10:13 AM IST
If a taxpayer has evidential proof that TDS is already deducted on a particular Income, then even if such TDS credit is not reflected in 26AS, the taxpayer can manually claim the TDS credit, while filing ITR.
What if you are asked to pay 60% tax on your Income when your effective tax liability is 30%? This may happen if there is a mismatch in the TDS credit claimed in your ITR and 26AS. If you are facing this situation, you need to go through Section 205 of the Income Tax Act, of 1961.
