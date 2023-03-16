Claim your TDS credit even if not reflected in 26AS/AIS/TIS

2) Claim the TDS Credit even if not reflected in 26AS: - Now, let’s say while filing the ITR, the employee claims the TDS credit manually even though it is not reflected in 26AS, AIS or TIS. In such a scenario, the employee may receive a notice from CPC, for a “mismatch in TDS credit". The case will go to litigation before the tax authorities. During the course of litigation, the taxpayer will have to submit conclusive evidence that TDS is deducted from the Income sought to be taxed. For instance – salary slips and claim the remedy under section 205 of the Income Tax Act.