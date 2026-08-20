Claiming both HRA exemption and home loan interest deduction: Know when it is allowed — and when it's not

If you are claiming both HRA exemption and home loan interest deduction, then it is not automatically invalid. However, taxpayers must ensure that the rent paid, property status, and home loan details are genuine and properly documented.
Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulkara, has explained the key tax rules and conditions taxpayers should know.
Yes. Maurya noted that “both can be claimed at the same time if the prescribed conditions are met”.
He added that HRA under Section 10(13A) can be claimed for rent actually paid, while the interest deduction under Section 24(b) can be claimed for a home loan on a different or even the same property, provided the taxpayer is not actually living in the owned house.
However, these benefits are available only under the old tax regime, not the new tax regime.
Maurya noted that HRA exemption under Section 10(13A) requires actual rent payment. The exemption is the least of:
For Section 24(b), he added that “interest deduction is capped at ₹2 lakh for a self-occupied property. For a let-out property, there is no overall cap on interest deduction, although the loss from house property that can be set off against other income is capped at ₹2 lakh”.
Claiming HRA while renting and treating an owned house as “self-occupied” can raise questions when both properties are in the same city.
Maurya mentioned that living separately from an “available” self-occupied house without a genuine cause can look odd.
“Tax authorities may see it as claim juggling to reduce tax, and then it can trigger scrutiny like mismatch flags, defective notices, or discrepancy-type questions during ITR processing. Typically, they look for whether the separation is reasonable, not just convenient,” he noted.
Maurya explained that “both HRA exemption and home loan interest deduction can be claimed when the taxpayer genuinely pays rent because of the place of employment while family members stay in the owned house in another city.”
Taxpayers should retain:
If the owned house is let out in the same city and the taxpayer lives in rented accommodation, HRA and home loan interest can both be claimed.
Maurya stated that “this is legitimate — HRA is claimed for the actual rent you paid, while the interest on the let-out property can be taken as a deduction under Section 24(b) without the ₹2 lakh cap (but that cap is against rental income).”
He further noted, “There’s no single fixed distance rule. Still, the overall arrangement has to look real and commercially reasonable, not just a neat device to get dual benefits without proper justification.”
Maurya explained that “the Income Tax Department cross-verifies data through Form 26AS, AIS/TIS, Form 16, landlord PAN, TDS under Section 194-IB, property records and home loan interest certificates.”
Any mismatch in HRA, property status, or loan interest can trigger scrutiny or a defective notice.
Maurya highlighted these key points:
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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