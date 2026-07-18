Claiming tax relief on salary arrears, advance pay or gratuity? Here's why Form 10e must be filed before ITR

Salary arrears, advance pay, gratuity and certain other lump-sum payments can increase your tax liability by pushing up your total income for a financial year. To reduce this burden, the income tax law allows eligible taxpayers to claim relief under Section 89 of the Income-tax Act.
However, taxpayers can claim this relief only if they file Form 10e before submitting their income tax return (ITR). Although this form has been replaced by the newly introduced Form 39, it continues to be available on the income tax department's e-filing portal.
All registered individual users on the e-filing portal can furnish particulars of their income in Form 10E for claiming relief as per Section 89 of Income Tax Act, 1961.
Taxpayers claiming this relief must file Form 10E before submitting their ITR if they have received any of the following:
The appropriate annexure in Form 10E must be selected based on the nature of the payment received.
A taxpayer must follow the given steps for filing Form 10e well in advance before they file their income tax return:
Step 1: Log in to the income tax e-Filing portal using your PAN (User ID) and password.
Step 2: Go to e-File, then click on income tax forms and select file income tax forms option from the dropdown menu.
Step 3: Search for Form 10E and select it.
Step 4: Choose the relevant Assessment Year (AY) and click on Continue.
Step 5: Click let's Get Started.
Step 6: Select the applicable category of income, such as salary arrears, advance salary, gratuity, compensation or commuted pension.
Step 7: Verify your personal information and complete any missing details in the My Profile section, including your residential status, if required.
Step 8: Fill in the relevant annexure based on the nature of the payment received and enter the required details.
Step 9: Enter the Place, tick the declaration checkbox and click Save.
Step 10: Click Preview to review the form and make changes, if necessary.
Step 11: If all the details are correct, click Proceed to e-verify and complete the verification using your preferred method.
Once e-Verification is successful, Form 10E will be submitted. An acknowledgement number will be generated and sent to your registered email ID and mobile number.
If you fail to file Form 10e but claim relief under Section 89 in your ITR, your income tax return will still be processed but the relief claimed under the relevant section will not be allowed, according to the income tax department's website.
Filing Form 10e is mandatory if you want to claim a tax relief on your arrear or advance income, whichever is applicable.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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