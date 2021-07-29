Claiming TDS credit will be difficult if bank doesn’t have PAN data

Have you submitted your permanent account number (PAN) to your bank? If not, the bank can deduct TDS (tax deducted at source) at a higher rate of 20% on interest you have earned on deposits. As you have already paid TDS on interest income, you would want to get it adjusted to your overall tax liability. Also, if the tax deducted was higher than your tax liability (if you fall in a lower tax bracket), you can claim a refund. The taxpayer will have to show pre-tax, or gross, income in the ITR and the credit for tax paid will have to be taken separately.