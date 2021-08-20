Claims to be made in case of an employee’s death

Pension under Employee Pension Scheme (EPS): If an employee dies, pension will be given to the spouse. “As per EPS rules, a spouse and two children will get pension upon the death of an EPS member. The children must be below 25 years of age and will receive 25% of the widow’s pension until they turn 25," said Singh. A disabled child will get 75% of the widow’s pension share until his or her lifetime. If an employee does not have a family, pension is payable to one nominee. If no nomination exists, and the deceased was unmarried, pension will be paid to his or her father, after whose death it will be paid to mother for a lifetime.