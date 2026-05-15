Clarity Act clears key Senate hurdle: What it means for crypto users, stablecoins and exchanges

The Republican-led Senate Banking Committee on Thursday advanced long-awaited legislation that would create regulations for cryptocurrencies – marking a major step for the bill – Clarity Act – that had been delayed due to disagreements between crypto firms and banks
All Republicans on the committee voted in favor of advancing the bill, and were joined by Democrats including Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego and Maryland Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, in a huge win for the crypto sector and a potential lifeline for the bill's chances of passage this year.
“This legislation does not take sides between traditional finance and new technology,” said Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott. “It brings digital assets out of the shadows and into a system that is safer, fairer and more transparent.”
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The Clarity Act aims to establish clear regulatory guidelines for digital assets. It designates the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as the primary regulator for much of the crypto industry, while the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will continue to oversee digital assets classified as securities.
The bill treats crypto exchanges, brokers, and dealers as financial institutions under the Bank Secrecy Act. This requires them to follow strict anti-money laundering rules, verify customer identities, and conduct proper checks, similar to banks.
If enacted, the Clarity Act will eliminate rewards on idle stablecoin balances. However, users may still receive rewards for other stablecoin activities, such as making payments, but not for holding stablecoins in a manner resembling traditional bank deposits.
The Clarity Act sets criteria to determine if a crypto platform is truly decentralized. A platform will not be considered decentralized if it has the ability to block users or grant special privileges to certain users. If it fails to meet these criteria, it will be regulated as a financial institution.
Challenges include agreeing on a bipartisan ethics rule to prevent government officials from profiting from crypto-related businesses, and addressing Democratic concerns about stronger consumer protections and provisions for software developer prosecution.
The proposal will now move to the full Senate for debate.
Here is a look at what it means for crypto users if the bill becomes a law:
The bill – Clarity Act – aims to establish a clear regulatory guidelines for digital assets
It would make the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) the main regulator for much of the crypto industry, while the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would continue overseeing digital assets that qualify as securities.
There will be more transparency around anti-money laundering rules.
The bill says that crypto exchanges, brokers, and dealers, like financial institutions, should be treated as financial institutions under the Bank Secrecy Act. This puts crypto firms largely under the same anti-money-laundering regime as banks that would force them to follow strict anti-money laundering rules, verify customer identities, and conduct proper checks.
Though there will be no rewards on idle stablecoin balances if the bill becomes a law, crypto users will be rewarded for other activities associated with stablecoins, such as sending a payment.
The crypto lobby had originally hoped to pass rewards to customers for keeping stablecoin in an account. Banks have pushed back on this provision, saying it closely resemble bank deposits and could eventually shift deposits away from the regulated banking system.
The Clarity Act would set rules to decide whether a crypto platform is truly decentralised. A platform would not qualify as “decentralised” if it can block users or give special privileges to certain users.
If it fails to meet the criteria, it would be treated as a financial institution and would have to monitor transactions and report suspicious activity, as banks do.
It remains uncertain whether senators and the White House can agree on a bipartisan ethics rule that would stop government officials from making money through crypto-related businesses. Those ethical concerns largely target President Donald Trump, whose family’s wealth has been transformed by digital assets.
Some Democrats have also said said they will not support the legislation without stronger consumer protections and software developer prosecution provisions.
If they can clear those hurdles with the support of enough Democrats, the bill could garner enough votes to pass the Senate. It would still need to be voted on again in the House, which passed a separate version of the legislation in 2025.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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