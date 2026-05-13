Clarity act up for vote tomorrow: Will it change how you use crypto? 5 Key provisions to watch

Ahead of the scheduled committee vote for the Clarity Act - a landmark bill aimed at creating a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies- on Thursday, the US. Senate Banking Committee late Monday released the legislation’s text. The bill aims to clearly define the jurisdiction of financial regulators over the fast-growing crypto sector, potentially boosting the adoption of digital assets. Here are five key provisions to look at:

What the bill says about stablecoin reward? The bill tries to define how crypto exchanges and other crypto players are allowed to pay rewards on stablecoins – digital tokens linked to the US dollar. It also tries to resolve a growing clash between crypto firms and banks over the use and regulation of stablecoins.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the Clarity Act and how will it affect crypto usage? ⌵ The Clarity Act is a proposed bill aimed at establishing a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. It seeks to define the jurisdiction of financial regulators over the crypto sector, which could potentially increase the adoption of digital assets. 2 How does the Clarity Act address anti-money-laundering rules for crypto firms? ⌵ The Clarity Act proposes treating crypto exchanges, brokers, and dealers as financial institutions under the Bank Secrecy Act. This would require them to adhere to strict anti-money-laundering rules, verify customer identities, and conduct proper checks, similar to traditional banks. 3 What are the implications of the Clarity Act for stablecoin rewards? ⌵ The Clarity Act aims to regulate how crypto firms can offer rewards on stablecoins. It bans rewards on stablecoin balances that resemble bank deposits but permits them for other activities, like payments, with joint rule-making by the SEC, CFTC, and Treasury. 4 How does the Clarity Act define a 'decentralized' crypto platform? ⌵ The Clarity Act sets criteria to determine if a crypto platform is truly decentralized. Platforms that fail to meet these criteria, such as the inability to block users or grant special privileges, would be regulated as financial institutions. 5 What is tokenization and how does the Clarity Act govern tokenized assets? ⌵ Tokenization is the process of converting financial assets into crypto assets. The Clarity Act stipulates that securities moved onto the blockchain must still comply with existing securities laws, and the SEC is tasked with studying further regulations for tokenized securities.

The bill bans rewards on idle balances of stablecoins that closely resemble bank deposits, but rewards on other activities associated with stablecoins, such as sending a payment, would be permitted. The provision would require the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the Treasury Department to jointly frame rules for its implementation.

The crypto lobby had originally hoped that they could pass on rewards to customers for keeping stablecoin in an account. Banks have pushed back on this provision, saying it could shift deposits away from the regulated banking system.

Will crypto firms face the same anti-money-laundering rules as banks? The bill says crypto exchanges, brokers and dealers like financial institutions should be treated as financial institutions under the Bank Secrecy Act. This would compel them to follow strict anti-money-laundering rules, verify customer identities and carry out proper checks.

This puts crypto firms largely under the same anti-money-laundering regime as banks, even though some crypto companies had earlier argued that such regulations should not apply to them.

How does the bill ease SEC rules for crypto firms? Crypto companies would be allowed to raise up to $50 million a year - and up to $200 million in total - without having to register with the SEC, as other companies do when fundraising.

Crypto tokens tied to investment contracts could still be sold under this regime, but with a reduced regulatory burden compared with how securities are treated.

This exemption would make it harder for the SEC to claim that most token sales are illegal securities offerings — a position the regulator strongly pushed during former President Joe Biden’s administration.

How does the Clarity Act define a ‘decentralized’ crypto platform? Many popular crypto platforms are "decentralized," meaning that users interact directly with one another, in contrast to traditional exchanges, for example, which sit in between trades.

These platforms claim that they are unable to comply with bank-like rules because they automatically assume that there is a legal entity that is controlling transactions and holding customer money.

The Clarity Act would set rules to decide whether a crypto platform is truly decentralized. If it fails to meet the criteria, it would be treated like a financial institution and would have to monitor transactions and report suspicious activity, similar to banks. A platform would not qualify as “decentralized” if it can block users or give special privileges to certain users.

How tokenized assets will be governed? Tokenization generally refers to the process of turning financial assets - such as stocks, bonds and even real estate - into crypto assets. Crypto companies have been investing in tokenized stock trading ahead of expected moves by the SEC to allow companies to experiment with blockchain-based stock trading.