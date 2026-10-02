Class 9 students to study personal income tax: How NCERT is teaching financial literacy at a young age

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has officially included personal income tax education in the Class 9 curriculum. The newly introduced module framework frames tax compliance as a fundamental civic duty, emphasising that honest tax contributions directly drive national progress and infrastructure development.
This educational shift is part of the newly published Social Science textbook titled "Understanding Society India and Beyond-Part 2". The textbook was released on Tuesday, arriving six months into the current academic session following the earlier publication of Part 1 in June.
According to NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani, this update enables Class 9 students to perform real-world, slab-wise tax calculations for the first time.
The chapter outlines step-by-step procedures to compute total tax liabilities using the new tax regime, deliberately omitting references to the old tax regime.
India introduced the new tax regime in the Union Budget 2020, with its provisions applicable from FY 2020-21. From April 1, 2023, the new tax regime became the default system, although taxpayers can opt for the old regime where applicable.
"Managing money wisely is not just about earning more, it is about making careful financial decisions at every stage, whether it involves spending, saving, investing, protecting against risks, borrowing responsibly or paying taxes. The choices individuals make today shape their financial future and determine their ability to achieve financial stability while managing financial opportunities and challenges," the textbook read.
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