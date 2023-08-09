Cleared your home loan? here’s what you can do next

To give you a fair idea, let’s assume that you are a 41-year old married male investor with a 10-year old child. Let’s consider that the investor has cleared the home loan, already set up the emergency fund, cleared all credit card debts. and has a good life and health insurance portfolio in place. Now, it is time to start investing properly for his child’s higher education (which begins with graduation in about 7-8 years) and also for his retirement (in the next 18-19 years assuming retirement is at the age of 60). The investor needs to figure out the amount needed to invest for both these goals and use the money freed from EMIs for this purpose. If the money isn’t enough for pursuing both goals together, he should not be disheartened. Rather, he should start with whatever he has and then keep on increasing the contribution each year as his salary or income increases. Picking the right asset class is important. For long-term goals (at least 7-8 years away), one should start investing in equity funds via monthly SIPs. If not fully then a major chunk if your risk appetite allows for it. Talking specifically of retirement, along with SIP in equity funds, one can also increase provident fund contributions and also invest in the national pension scheme based on asset allocation strategy.