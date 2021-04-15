ClearTax launches GST compliant billing and e-invoicing service. Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To help businesses digitise and streamline billing and invoicing, leading fintech company ClearTax has launched ClearOne — a GST compliant billing and e-invoicing product. ClearOne will help Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to generate professional invoices with ease. The billing range includes professional invoicing, e-invoicing, export invoicing, e-way bill generation among others. The business owners will have an option to customise their invoices as per requirements. "SMEs can make bills/invoices, customise it as per their own or their customer’s requirement, raise and monitor their invoices on the go and be fully compliant with regulatory requirements," ClearTax said in a statement.

Explaining the rationale behind this launch, Archit Gupta, founder and chief executive officer of ClearTax said, "Invoicing is key to running a business and digitisation of the invoice is essential when the intent is of business transaction digitisation. The government is moving towards a completely digital invoicing era which will result in massive change for businesses. As a consumer centric company we want to make this journey smooth for the user."

"ClearOne is the direct result of our in-depth market study and a better understanding of the need-gaps that businesses typically have to face. We are confident that users will find ClearOne very intuitive and easy to set up and use," he added.

There are roughly 5 million small businesses in India that need a software solution to raise invoices. Out of them, ClearTax is looking to onboard about 1 million in the first year of its launch.

At present, ClearTax caters to more than 2,000 of India’s biggest brands and corporations as well as 5 million individual taxpayers. It processes around 10 percent of the country’s overall B2B invoices, cumulatively contributing to a trade value of over $300 billion every year, the company said.

