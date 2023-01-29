Climate change and changing insurance needs

Our reaction to climate change is akin to the proverbial ‘frog in boiling water’. We continue to adapt to the deteriorating circumstances without realizing the long-term implications. We should act before it is too late. While subsidence is covered in home insurance, the more pertinent questions to ask are: how many homes are insured? Are there government policies that encourage the purchase of such insurances? While the incident in Joshimath happened now, we should also check if we followed all scientific recommendations in seismically volatile geology. People living in metros should reflect on if the median household now has more electronic gadgets than plants. The world continues to see multiple ongoing catastrophes, and the frequency and severity continue to rise. 2022 was one of the worst years in recorded history and 2023 is expected to be a hotter than 2022. While insurance can mitigate some of these challenges, it is not the long-term solution. Unless the rapid pace of development becomes more ecologically sensitive, we will continue to face climate-induced adverse events.