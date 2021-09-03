Close-ended schemes falter despite market rally

It is not the only such scheme. In November 2020, IDFC Mutual Fund sought “roll over", or extension, of a close-ended fund called IDFC Equity Opportunity Fund Series 4 launched in December 2017. The scheme had delivered -11.15% CAGR since launch (around -30% cumulatively) as of 25 November 2020 compared with 5.48% on the S&P BSE 500.