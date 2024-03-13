Closing old credit accounts? Here are 4 ways in which it can impact your CIBIL score
The age of your credit accounts is a key factor that determines your credit score. Discontinuing old credit accounts can shorten your average account age, which may slightly lower your score, particularly if you don't have many other accounts with a long credit history.
Closing old credit accounts can, to some extent, affect your CIBIL score positively or adversely based on an interplay of factors. However, the impact on credit score hinges on a slew of factors.
