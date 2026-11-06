CM Yogi Diwali gift for UP govt employees: 30-day bonus approved; check ₹6908 payout, GPF rules, eligibility criteria

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has approved a 30-day ad hoc bonus for eligible state government employees for the financial year 2025-26, ahead of Diwali.

Under the new order, employees can receive a maximum bonus of ₹6,908, subject to the prescribed salary ceiling. However, the entire amount will not be paid directly into their bank accounts. The government has decided to credit 75% of the approved bonus to employees' provident fund accounts, while the remaining 25% will be paid in cash.

The Finance Department issued the government order on 5 November 2026, specifying the eligibility criteria, calculation method and payment arrangements.

Who is eligible for the UP government's 30-day bonus? The bonus will cover full-time, non-gazetted state government employees working in posts up to Pay Matrix Level 8, with a pay range of ₹47,600 to ₹1,51,100. Employees under the earlier pay structure with a grade pay of up to ₹4,800 will also qualify.

The benefit extends beyond regular state government departments. Employees of educational and technical institutions receiving grants from the state government, local bodies, district panchayats and work-charged establishments of government departments are also covered.

An employee must have completed at least one year of continuous service as of 31 March 2026 to qualify for the bonus. The order also clarifies that employees who have received financial upgradation to a higher pay matrix level will remain eligible if their substantive post falls within the prescribed pay level.

However, employees who were penalised in departmental disciplinary proceedings or criminal cases during 2025-26 will not be eligible for that year's bonus. Where disciplinary proceedings or criminal cases are pending, payment will be withheld until the outcome is known.

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How will the government calculate the maximum bonus of ₹ 6,908? The government has fixed ₹7,000 as the maximum monthly emoluments considered for calculating the bonus. The calculation will be based on the employee's admissible emoluments as of 31 March 2026, using 30 days as the bonus period and 30.4 days as the average number of days in a month.

The formula is:

₹ 7,000 × 30 ÷ 30.4 = ₹ 6,907.89 After rounding off to the nearest rupee, the maximum payable bonus comes to ₹6,908. Employees whose actual average monthly emoluments are below ₹7,000 will receive a lower amount, calculated using their actual admissible emoluments.

How much bonus will employees receive in cash and GPF? The government has prescribed a 75:25 payment arrangement. Of the total bonus amount, 75% will be deposited into the employee's provident fund account, while the remaining 25% will be paid in cash.

For an employee receiving the maximum bonus of ₹6,908, approximately ₹5,181 will go into the provident fund account and ₹1,727 will be paid in cash.

Employees who are not members of a provident fund will receive the 75% portion through a National Savings Certificate (NSC) or as a deposit into their Public Provident Fund (PPF) account.

There is an exception for employees who have already retired after 31 March 2026, or are due to retire on or before 30 April 2027. They will receive the entire admissible bonus amount in cash instead of the 75:25 split.

Will daily-wage employees also receive the bonus? Yes. The government order also extends the benefit to eligible daily-wage employees, subject to separate service conditions.

Those working in offices with a six-day working week must have completed at least three years of continuous service as of 31 March 2026, with at least 240 working days in each year. For offices following a five-day working week, the requirement is at least 206 working days annually over three or more years.

For these employees, monthly emoluments will be considered up to ₹1,200 for calculating the bonus. Accordingly, the maximum amount works out to ₹1,184 ( ₹1,200 × 30 ÷ 30.4). Employees earning less than ₹1,200 a month will receive a bonus calculated on their actual monthly emoluments.