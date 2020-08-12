Co-branded cards don’t work for everyone

If you shop online without being loyal to one company, you can go for a card like SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card. It offers higher reward points on online shopping and an Amazon voucher on joining. Similarly, if you don’t stick to one company for fuel, you can opt for Standard Chartered’s Super Value Titanium Credit Card that has higher rewards when a customer uses it at any petrol pump. Most issuers have cards that have rewards and benefits for spends in a specific category like travel, shopping, dining, movies and so on.