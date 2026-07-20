The coaching race is costing parents lakhs. Here's how to plan

Ann Jacob
6 min read20 Jul 2026, 10:22 AM IST
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Parents in India are spending large amounts on coaching fees, often compromising their savings. (Pixabay)
Summary
Parents are spending 2-4 lakh on coaching before college admissions. With education inflation at 10-12%, experts warn against dipping into retirement savings or taking on debt.

Every year, thousands of parents sign cheques ranging from 2 lakh to 4 lakh without their child ever stepping into a university. Long before college offer letters arrive, families shell out lakhs in non-negotiable coaching fees, hoping the investment will improve their child's chances of success.

Without proper planning, many parents end up dipping into life savings or retirement corpus to fund coaching, while others are willing to borrow or even mortgage assets to pay for preparation programmes.

Rising burden

To understand the scale of the financial pressure, one must look at how education's share of household budgets has changed.

According to data from the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI), total Indian household spending on education expanded from 1.8 lakh crore in 2012 to 8.43 lakh crore in 2024—a 4.6-fold increase in just 12 years.

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Educational inflation in India consistently runs at 10-12% annually, nearly double the general CPI inflation rate. At a 10% inflation rate, education costs double every six to seven years.

"In India, costs and inflation related to education are growing at a multiple of general inflation," explained Ramesh Vishwanathan, chief executive officer (CEO), FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board.

"The first leg of these costs is the coaching classes or preparation required for graduation or post-graduation. Today, a two-year integrated course for IIT-JEE in the 11th and 12th standards will set a parent back by 3.5 lakh to 4.5 lakh. And this is only the coaching fee. It does not include travel, exam registration fees, or additional study materials."

Vishwanathan pointed out that nearly 35 lakh students appear for just two key entrance examinations—NEET and JEE. Yet the supply of premier seats remains limited. For instance, all Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) together offer only 18,951 seats.

Because the odds of cracking these exams are so low, parents are drawn into an increasingly high-stakes coaching ecosystem with hefty price tags in the hope of securing the best possible preparation.

Hazards of ‘herd mentality’

In the rush to secure admission, many parents overlook whether the programme is actually suited to their child's interests and capabilities.

"There is a herd mentality among parents," warned Sanjay Rahate, an internationally certified master career coach based in Mumbai.

"Competitive exams, from a neuroscience perspective, are heavily focused on information retention, rather than deep conceptual understanding. The majority of parents want their children to succeed in well-known streams, but they fail to evaluate what the child is actually capable of or how much intense psychological pressure they can handle."

Rahate pointed out another complication: the rise of artificial intelligence has made parents anxious about future-proofing their children's careers, pushing them to believe that only select fields such as technology or medicine are viable. The surge in demand further pushes coaching institute fees higher.

"If the child does not crack the exam on the first attempt, there is not only the crushing pressure of the money already spent, but also the financial burden of the coaching fee turning into a recurring annual cost," Rahate added.

"In this confused, fluid stage of shifting career paths, there are lots of fake programs coming up each day," warned Betty Ann Lijo, a 45-year-old edtech educator from Kochi.

"With exciting advertisements promising fake career prospects, they seek to exploit vulnerable parents and students. Parents, in their mission to provide the best, sacrifice their savings, time, energy, and even mortgage assets to fund these dreams, making educational exploitation a very real threat."

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Emotional spending

For parents, paying these fees is rarely a purely financial decision.

"There is a massive upward trend in demand that directly correlates with the expectations of parents," noted Prashanth P. John, a 49-year-old assistant professor from Kochi.

"Students frequently feel inferior if they do not join a prestigious coaching centre. Parents believe that funding these classes, often purely out of their hard-earned savings, is central to the very identity of parenting. Because of branding and immense societal pressure, parents do not hesitate to pay these bills to ensure their children's dreams come true."

Lalita Tiwari, a homemaker, yoga practitioner and mother of two, echoed the sentiment. "The cost of education and skill development is rising much faster than our incomes," she said.

"At the same time, the level of competition is such that we feel compelled to provide every possible opportunity to our children. We end up stretching our budgets beyond what we originally planned, simply because we don't want them to miss out."

Tiwari highlighted another major issue. "Unlike schools, where parents can sometimes negotiate or request concessions, coaching institutes have rigid, non-negotiable fee structures. If you believe it will benefit your child, you simply have to pay."

Debt trap

When parents fail to plan for these pre-college expenses, the consequences can extend well beyond education.

Vishwanathan warned that parents who do not prepare for coaching costs often dip into long-term savings, liquidate retirement portfolios or redeem equity investments prematurely.

If cash flows run dry, families may even resort to high-interest loans or pledge assets such as gold.

To avoid this trap, coaching expenses should be treated as a predictable near-term financial goal rather than an emergency. Parents should begin planning early and seek guidance from qualified financial planners where necessary.

Planning ahead

Starting early is essential, but deciding where to invest is equally important. The challenge is to beat education inflation of 10-12% while avoiding unnecessary risks that could erode capital.

According to Jinal Mehta, a certified financial planner in Mumbai, the cleanest approach is to adopt a two-bucket strategy because coaching and college fees arise at different points in time.

Coaching expenses should remain in liquid or near-liquid instruments such as fixed deposits, short-duration debt funds or arbitrage funds, since the money is usually required within two to four years.

The second bucket is for degree costs, which typically lie more than five years away. This allows parents to remain equity-heavy in the early years, allocating up to 60-80% to equities before gradually reducing exposure as the goal approaches.

Starting early is crucial, she added.

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"Back-solving today's target using an inflated coaching-cost estimate is the right way to size contributions early. Coaching costs are far messier to predict than degree costs, as they swing wildly depending on the stream. This can shift entirely if the child changes track. So it needs an early start and revisiting every year as the picture gets clearer," she said.

Mehta also advised parents to avoid small-cap and mid-cap equity funds, credit-risk debt funds, long-duration debt funds and sectoral or thematic funds for this goal.

Vinit Iyer, managing director at Prudeno Wealth Advisors, recommended a conservative hybrid approach. "One can go with a conservative hybrid fund, with not more than 10-20% equity allocation. The remaining can go into debt," he explained.

In cases where students need to repeat coaching, Iyer suggested temporarily drawing from the college corpus and replenishing it as soon as possible.

Preparing for the multi-lakh coaching bill requires families to start early, review their plans every year as their child's interests evolve and manage the final two-to-three years before the expense carefully. Doing so can help ensure that retirement savings and college funds remain intact long before the admission letter arrives.

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

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