Co-applicant home loan rules: How joint loans affect EMI, tax benefit and credit score

For many individuals and families, purchasing a home is one of the biggest financial decisions of their lifetime.

The availability of home loans has significantly improved the ability of people to buy homes, but loan eligibility still depends on several factors, such as age, income, existing liabilities, repayment capacity, and credit profile.

Financial institutions follow strict lending guidelines to ensure borrowers can comfortably repay their loans. Generally, lenders evaluate your monthly income and existing financial obligations before approving a home loan. The combined value of your home loan EMI and other ongoing loan repayments should not exceed a specified percentage of your take-home salary.

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How to improve home loan eligibility One effective way to improve your home loan eligibility is to add a co-applicant with an independent source of income. When multiple applicants apply jointly, the lender considers the combined income while assessing repayment capacity. This increases the amount of home loan that can be sanctioned and improves the possibility of purchasing a larger or better property.

Who can become a co-applicant? In most cases, immediate family members are eligible to become co-applicants for a home loan. The co-applicant may be salaried, self-employed, or even a Non-Resident Indian (NRI), depending on the lender’s policy. Adding a financially stable co-applicant can strengthen the loan application and improve approval chances.

Difference between co-applicant and co-owner It is important to understand the distinction between a co-owner and a co-applicant. A co-owner is someone who jointly owns the property, whereas a co-applicant is simply a participant in the loan application process and may not necessarily own the property.

However, lenders usually require all co-owners of the property to also become co-applicants for the home loan. On the other hand, every co-applicant does not need to be a co-owner. In such cases, the lender mainly considers the co-applicant’s income for loan eligibility and repayment assessment.

Benefits of a joint home loan A joint home loan offers several financial advantages, especially for families planning to purchase property together. Two of the most important benefits are higher loan eligibility and enhanced tax savings.

Higher loan eligibility When two or more applicants combine their incomes in a joint home loan application, the overall repayment capacity increases. This enables borrowers to qualify for a larger loan amount, making it easier to purchase a bigger or better home that may otherwise have been unaffordable.

Tax benefits Joint home loans also offer attractive tax benefits, provided the co-applicants are also co-owners of the property and contribute toward loan repayment. Each co-applicant can separately claim deductions on both principal and interest repayments, according to the provisions of the Income Tax Act.

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Principal repayment qualifies for tax deduction under Section 80C up to a maximum limit of ₹ 1.5 lakh annually.

Interest paid on a self-occupied property qualifies for deduction under Section 24 up to ₹ 2 lakh annually.

In the case of a rented or let-out property, the entire interest amount paid on the home loan is eligible for tax deduction without any upper limit. Since each co-applicant can individually claim these deductions, the combined tax savings in a joint home loan are significantly higher compared to a single-applicant loan. The tax benefit available to each co-applicant depends on their respective contribution toward repayment of the principal and interest components of the loan.

Special interest rates for women co-owners Many lenders also offer concessional home loan interest rates for women borrowers. Typically, the interest rate for women applicants is slightly lower than standard rates by a few basis points. To avail of this benefit, the woman must either be the sole owner or a joint owner of the property and should also be an applicant or co-applicant for the home loan.