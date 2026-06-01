Coinbase launches in India with direct INR support: How to deposit rupees, trade crypto and withdraw funds

Global cryptocurrency exchange giant Coinbase has officially launches operation in India with with direct Indian Rupee rails. This means Indian retail investors can now add and withdraw money directly from the platform and it also ends peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions or other workarounds that were commonly used earlier to access crypto markets.
The company said, “Over the past few years, we've invested meaningfully in the Indian ecosystem. We're an investor in CoinDCX, one of India's leading crypto exchanges. Through Base, our Ethereum Layer 2 network, we've put over $1 million into the Indian builder community through hackathons, direct grants, and fellowships. More than 4,000 builders in India have built on Base, and around 150 of those projects have grown into real startups.”
“Today, we're taking the next step: making Coinbase fully accessible to Indian retail traders with direct INR support”
Coinbase Advanced's trading charges are in line with those of major Indian crypto exchanges, and users do not have to pay any fee to deposit INR.
“Beyond headline fees, execution quality matters, particularly for higher-volume traders. Deep global liquidity tends to mean tighter spreads and lower slippage compared to thinner local order books, which affects total cost of trading in ways that aren't always visible upfront,” it said
Coinbase is registered with India's Financial Intelligence Unit — FIU-IND — and is fully compliant with Indian taxation laws, including TDS requirements applicable to virtual digital asset transactions. "We registered with FIU-IND and comply with all Indian taxation law requirements, because we're here for the long term," the company said.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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