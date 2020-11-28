CoinSwitch Kuber allows to gift bitcoin to your friends and family

CoinSwitch Kuber, a cryptocurrency investment platform has recently revamped the design of its Android app for enhanced navigation and introduced new features like gift cards using which Kuber users can gift bitcoins to their friends and family and other exciting reward cards. The CoinSwitch Kuber app was first introduced on the Android Play Store in June 2020 and has surpassed 5 lakh downloads within 6 months of its launch, says the company. The company’s userbase has been witnessing a growth of 150% MoM.

The company will launch its iOS app in the first week of December. CoinSwitch Kuber is the app-only platform which receives all its traffic via mobile devices. "It has already become India’s fastest growing cryptocurrency platform," says Ashish Singhal, co-founder, and CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber.

iPhone users can sign up on Kuber’s iOS app by completing KYC/AML procedures within just 5 minutes and deposit rupees into their account using the various modes of payment offered by the platform. Users can then buy and sell any of the 100+ currencies supported by the platform. In addition, they also have the facility to store, send, and receive cryptocurrencies through their account.

As part of the pre-launch, Kuber is inviting the first 10,000 users to start using the iOS app. These users will not be charged any fee on INR trading, deposits, and withdrawals on the app for the first 100 days. Pre-launch users can also earn points and daily crypto rewards through participation in referrals or promoting Kuber on social media. On top of this, existing Kuber users will also get a chance to win iPhones during the pre-launch period by referring their friends and family members who are iOS users to use the app. iOS users who wish to become a part of the pre- launch, must click here and register.

CoinSwitch is backed by Sequoia Capital.

