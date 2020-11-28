CoinSwitch Kuber allows to gift bitcoin to your friends and family

As part of the pre-launch, Kuber is inviting the first 10,000 users to start using the iOS app. These users will not be charged any fee on INR trading, deposits, and withdrawals on the app for the first 100 days. Pre-launch users can also earn points and daily crypto rewards through participation in referrals or promoting Kuber on social media. On top of this, existing Kuber users will also get a chance to win iPhones during the pre-launch period by referring their friends and family members who are iOS users to use the app. iOS users who wish to become a part of the pre- launch, must click here and register.