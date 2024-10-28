From Goa to Dharamkot: Inside the rise of co-living for India’s remote workers

For India’s growing tribe of digital nomads, the lines between work and leisure are blurring, and remote co-living spaces are becoming the offices of choice. From the green farms of Goa to the Dhauladhar peaks of Dharamshala, these professionals are redefining work-life balance.

Pravin Singh, a 33-year-old data scientist, embodies this transformation. For the past two years, Singh has given up the concept of a permanent home, moving between remote co-living, co-working spaces across India and abroad. One month he’s working by the Ping River in Chiang Mai, Thailand, the next in a secluded corner of Goa’s Anjuna village. His desk now travels with him—wherever he chooses.

“I don’t have a base city," Singh says. “Earlier, I was in Bangalore where I would live for eight months and travel around for four months. I gave up my apartment in 2022 and have started living out of remote co-living, co-working spaces since."

More here | Why young Indian professionals are making the shift to co-living

It helps that Singh runs his own business and provides freelance consulting, allowing him to work remotely from anywhere. Flexible work arrangements, especially after the pandemic, mean even those with full-time jobs can explore these spaces for extended “workations"—a blend of work and vacation.

This nomadic existence has become feasible as flexible work policies take root post-pandemic, and an increasing number of professionals embrace the freedom to work from anywhere.

Designing for the digital nomads

Priyanshu Nayan, a software engineer, is one such professional. When remote work became widespread post-pandemic, many saw it as an opportunity to move back to their hometowns and reduce the high living costs of metro cities. Nayan, however, took it as a chance to live in different places without having to take a vacation.

“My current employer allows remote work, so I spent the entire last year travelling extensively in Himachal Pradesh and Goa, staying in co-living, co-working spaces and Airbnbs. Now I live in Bangalore but keep taking short workations," the 25-year-old shares.

These spaces are designed to meet the needs of remote workers. Unlike hostels, they offer private rooms with ensuite bathrooms and dedicated co-working areas equipped with ergonomic furniture, stable Wi-Fi, and ample charging points. Work areas are separate from social spaces to minimize distractions, and each room often includes a desk for those seeking privacy.

Daily services such as cleaning, laundry, and home-cooked meals are also included, allowing guests to focus on work.

Some of these places require a minimum two- or three-day booking and offer 10-50% discounts on longer stays. The pricing is similar to that of homestays or guest houses, with the room tariff covering housekeeping and often laundry. In some places, separate laundry costs ₹100-200 per week.

While the trend is still nascent in India, demand is growing rapidly.

Mayur Sontakke, founder and chief executive of NomadGao, which operates spaces in Goa and Dharamshala, highlights the shift. “When we started in 2019, we hosted only two Indian guests in the first six months of operations before covid, while the rest were foreigners. The pandemic made remote work a norm and now we get many young professionals who stay at our properties for medium (10-15 days) to long periods (one month or more)."

View Full Image (Graphics: Pranay Bhardwaj/Mint)

Combating loneliness and building networks

One of the key attractions of these spaces is the sense of community they foster.

“Remote work can get lonely, so one of the biggest upsides of living in such places is that you become part of a community of like-minded people," Nayan explains. “Since you eat, play, and work together, you form strong bonds. The friends you make can also help with job opportunities and provide new career perspectives."

Read this | The joy of working with strangers in a co-working space

Co-living spaces strike a balance between privacy and socialization, a feature missing in many hostels or Airbnbs. Some properties, such as Altspace in Dharamshala, screen guests to maintain a professional environment. “They select people based on how they intend to use the space," says Nayan, who has stayed there. “This filter ensures the place remains work-friendly and doesn’t become a vacation resort."

Sontakke notes that NomadGao avoids hosting tourist groups. “It gets tricky when friends or families inquire. We ensure they understand that this is a work-focused space, not a resort, before confirming bookings."

Cost dynamics

These spaces often offer better value than Airbnbs, particularly for remote workers.

Singh mentions spending $1,000 to $2,000 ( ₹84,000 to ₹1.68 lakh) per month on such stays, depending on location and amenities. “The costs vary depending on the location and extent of facilities. I don’t look for economic deals as for me the preference is top-notch work infrastructure, so my costs are generally on the higher side," he adds.

Gautam Pothineni, a Hyderabad-based running coach, and his partner Natasha experimented with different accommodations, including an Airbnb in Bir, a hostel in Manali, and a co-living space called The Void in Dharamshala. They found co-living spaces to be the most practical option.

“Airbnb is good for working but much more expensive," says Pothineni. “You’re renting larger spaces, and you have to pay separately for cooking and cleaning. In co-living spaces, everything is bundled in, which makes it ideal for workations."

The couple spent ₹60,000 on a one-month stay at The Void, which Pothineni says was nearly half the cost of their Airbnb experience. Hostels, though cheaper, also proved inconvenient. “For couples, hostels aren’t practical because you need two dorms or a private room. Plus, the cafes doubling as co-working spaces are noisy," he explains.

To cater to the growing demand, some hostel chains, such as Design Ashram and Tentgram in Kerala and GoStops in Rishikesh, now offer co-working areas. However, these are typically dorm-based and more suitable for solo travellers.

The trade-offs

Most co-living spaces offer meal packages as well. Guests can access kitchens for coffee and tea, though cooking full meals is usually not allowed.

At The Void, a three-meals pass costs ₹450 per day, while NomadGao charges ₹200 per meal.

All the remote workers Mint spoke to agreed that the overall cost of staying at a co-living, co-working space is comparable to renting an apartment in a metro city. However, professionals embracing this lifestyle note that additional expenses—including flights, sightseeing, and adventure activities—can add up, impacting the total budget.

Those maintaining permanent residences in metro cities may find regular workations expensive, as they must manage rent at two places. Pothineni and Natasha solved this by moving into his parents' home in Hyderabad, freeing up resources for frequent travel.

Also read | The pandemic broke co-living’s back. Startups need a reset

As India’s workforce increasingly embraces remote work and flexible living, co-living spaces are becoming an attractive option for those seeking to combine productivity with adventure. While still in its early stages, this trend signals growing demand for professional-grade work environments in scenic destinations—potentially reshaping how and where Indians work.