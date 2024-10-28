Money
From Goa to Dharamkot: Inside the rise of co-living for India’s remote workers
Shipra Singh 5 min read 28 Oct 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Summary
- With monthly stays costing as much as a metro apartment, co-living spaces are offering India’s digital nomads the freedom to work and travel. Mint explores how this trend is reshaping remote work in India
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For India’s growing tribe of digital nomads, the lines between work and leisure are blurring, and remote co-living spaces are becoming the offices of choice. From the green farms of Goa to the Dhauladhar peaks of Dharamshala, these professionals are redefining work-life balance.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less