Colours represent vibrancy in Holi but in tax laws, what do they signify?3 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 10:00 AM IST
- Taxpayers are advised to enjoy their Holi, with lots of vibrant Colours, but at the same time to avoid ‘colourable devices’ in their tax affairs
When we say Holi, colours is the first thing that comes to mind. Colours represent vibrancy, joy and exuberance in the Holi festival. However, in the Income Tax Act, the expression, “colourable device", is being looked at, in an altogether different manner.
