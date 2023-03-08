Colours represent vibrancy in Holi but in tax laws, what do they signify?

The legislative intent behind the introduction of these GAAR provisions, has been to curb the use of colourable devices facilitating tax evasion. The denial of tax benefit in a colourable arrangement aimed at tax evasion, is completely justifiable. However, a lot of subjectivity has been somehow, allowed to be crept in, especially, in the manner in which the text of sections 95 to 102, had been drafted. The most significant and crucial aspect, i.e., what would constitute an impermissible avoidance arrangement, has been left to subjective whims and fancies of the Assessing Authorities.