Combatting OTP fraud: 3 best practices for secure online transactions
OTP fraud is a prevalent cyber threat in digital banking and online transactions. Understanding the importance of OTPs, implementing two-factor authentication, and maintaining good digital hygiene are key preventive measures.
In the digital age, the convenience of online banking and e-commerce has become indispensable. However, this convenience has also heightened the risk of cyber threats, especially in the realm of digital banking and online transactions. One of the most prevalent threats is OTP (One-time password) fraud, where cyber criminals exploit the digital codes meant to secure transactions and personal data. To combat this threat, it is crucial to adopt a proactive approach.