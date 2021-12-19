Come January 1, 2022, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) account holders will have to pay more for depositing cash and making cash withdrawals if they exceed the prescribed limit.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) offers 3 types of savings accounts with multiple benefits. All the 3 IPPB savings accounts offer some common features and benefits, including. As per RBI rules, you can’t hold more than ₹ 1 lakh in all payments bank accounts but you can open a post office bank account where any amount in excess of ₹ 1 lakh will be transferred.

IPPB Basic Savings Account

In the Basic Savings Account, the cash deposit up to any amount will remain free. Cash withdrawal will remain free for up to 4 transactions per month and after that, the withdrawal charge will be 0.50% of the value subject to a minimum of ₹25 per transaction. in the Basic Savings Account.

IPPB Savings and Current accounts

In the Savings (other than Basic SA) and Current Accounts, the cash deposits will be Free up to Rs. 10,000 per month and thereafter, a charge of 0.50% of the value subject to a minimum of ₹25 per transaction will be levied.

In the Savings (other than Basic SA) and Current Accounts, the cash withdrawal will be free up to ₹25,000 per month and thereafter, post the free limit, a charge of 0.50% of the value subject to a minimum of ₹25 per transaction will be levied.

“This is to inform all the concerned that charges of cash deposit & cash withdrawal transactions as mentioned will be effective from 01st January 2022. These prices are exclusive of GST/ CESS which will be levied at the applicable rates," IPPB mentioned on its website.

Earlier, India Post Payments Bank had revised its Doorstep banking charges effective from 01st August 2021 which is ₹20 for each request per customer.

