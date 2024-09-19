Come Oct 1, you will get only whitelisted links via SMS; new rule to help check online fraud through phishing

The deadline for telecom operators to implement the rule was supposed to expire on September 1, but it has now been extended by a month.

MintGenie Team
Updated19 Sep 2024, 09:47 PM IST
Once the new rule takes effect, when you receive an SMS, it will contain only whitelisted links.
Once the new rule takes effect, when you receive an SMS, it will contain only whitelisted links.

Starting next month, mobile phone users will not receive any unapproved web links via SMS. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently announced that telecom operators must ensure that only whitelisted links are sent.

The deadline for telecom operators to ensure this happened was supposed to expire on September 1, but it has now been extended by a month, to October 1.

This means that from next month, when you receive an SMS, it will be a whitelisted link without any unapproved ones.

Unknown link via SMS

Suppose you receive an SMS link giving details about an investment plan or scheme to invest in. Earlier, the link might take you to an unknown link, which could make you lose money or invade your digital privacy by malicious elements.

This practice is likely to be avoided as the new rules are set to come into force.

These fraudsters tend to send phishing links to gullible investors and lure them into clicking them.

These links essentially are click baits which prompt investors into clicking them in order to seek loan or to invest in new investing plans.

Suppose you receive a link that says that there is a chance to earn a 30 per cent guaranteed return on your investment in the next year.

Also Read | Fake SMS alert! PIB warns of new India Post PAN card scam: Tips to stay safe

You are likely to click that link which takes you to a malicious link where a hacker can get access to your phone or to your financial data.

Remember SMS fraud?

Some time ago, SMS fraud was rampant, and fraudsters started taking investors for a ride through ‘SMSes’. In SMS fraud, some random person claiming to know your family will call you and ask for your bank details so that the money can be sent to you.

Although the money is not remitted, you receive a message stating that it has been received. After some time, the fraudster will call you again to inform you that some excess money has been sent and ask you to send back the excess money.

Also Read | India Post SMS is fake, link threatens personal data safety:PIB Fact Check alert

Currently, the user has to decide which link to click or not. Ideally, all links sent via SMS should be whitelisted. And they soon will be—starting October 1, 2024 onwards.

Besides SMSes, some investors have fallen prey to the messages sent on the instant messaging app WhatsApp. For instance, in Bengaluru, a 77-year-old man lost his life savings to a WhatsApp fraud early this year.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 09:47 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceCome Oct 1, you will get only whitelisted links via SMS; new rule to help check online fraud through phishing

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    424.00
    03:55 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    10.15 (2.45%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    126.15
    03:56 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -5.1 (-3.89%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.10
    03:59 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -3.35 (-1.99%)

    Indus Towers

    389.65
    03:53 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -37.9 (-8.86%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    K P R Mill

    936.70
    03:41 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    77.75 (9.05%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare

    1,371.45
    03:29 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    79.5 (6.15%)

    Asahi India Glass

    708.85
    03:47 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    34 (5.04%)

    PB Fintech

    1,882.30
    03:58 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    76.75 (4.25%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.00250.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00180.00
      Delhi
      73,430.00-80.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.00-130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue