Comfort with risk, goals help tailor the right plan

Now that all that has been taken care of and the airline Sameer works for has announced that the pay cuts will be reduced, Manekia has been able to convince him to start focusing on his retirement corpus. “I explained to him the importance of retirement planning once again and how he needs to provide for several years of life after he hangs his boots. This time it was easier to do so because Sameer has become more comfortable with equities. It took time to get him around to this view, but it has paid off," said Manekia. The planner plans to add exposure to global equities for his retirement goal, with debt funds being a small part of the portfolio as of now. It will be roughly 65% in domestic equities, 25% in international equity funds and 10% in ultra short-term debt, said Manekia.