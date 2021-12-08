Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das today announced to launch of digital payment systems for feature phones. Feature phones are basic phones, which typically provide voice calling and text messaging functionalities

He also announced to enhance the transaction limit to ₹5 lakh from ₹2 lakh for UPI payments for RBI's Retail Direct scheme.

The RBI Governor further said that it will release a discussion paper on various charges in the payment system which includes cards, wallets and UPI.

“UPI is the single largest retail payment system in the country in terms of volume of transactions, indicating its wide acceptance, particularly for small value payments. In order to further deepen digital payments and make them more inclusive, ease transactions for consumers, facilitate greater participation of retail customers in various segments of financial markets and enhance the capacity of service providers, it is proposed to (i) launch UPI-based payment products for feature phone users, leveraging on innovative products from the RBI’s Regulatory Sandbox on Retail Payments; (ii) make the process flow for small value transactions simpler through a mechanism of ‘on-device’ wallet in UPI applications, and (iii) enhance the transaction limit for payments through UPI for the Retail Direct Scheme for investment in G-secs and Initial Public Offering (IPO) applications from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The Governor also announced that the central bank will permit banks to infuse capital in overseas branches, repatriate profit without its prior permission.

RBI has maintained a status quo on key rates, keeping the repo rate unchanged, in its bi-monthly policy review announced on Wednesday.

"Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate at 4 per cent and the stance remains accommodative. Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25 per cent. Reverse repo rate also remains unchanged at 3.35 per cent," Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das informed on Wednesday.

