India Post said it has allowed the use of common forms for the purpose of deposit, withdrawal, closure and loans of different schemes including the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi accounts, recurring deposits (RD) and other post office schemes .

India Post said it "has been receiving various references from field units and other stakeholders citing difficulties in use of separate forms for each savings scheme as well as serious issues in printing/procurement and ensuring availability of all these forms in all the Post Offices."

Since this is a purely operational issue, India Post said it has decided to allow use of use of the following common forms by the all Post Offices:

1. Application form for Opening of Account/Purchase of Certificate (AOF)

2. Pay-in Slip

3. Application form for Closure of Account on Maturity

4. Application form for Premature Closure of Account

5. Application form for Loan/withdrawal from RD/PPF and SSA Accounts (SB-7C)

6. Application form for extension of RD/TD/PPF/SCSS Accounts

India Post also clarified that for normal withdrawal from Post Office Savings/NSS-87 Accounts and withdrawal of periodical interest from TD/MIS/SCSS accounts, existing withdrawal form can continue to be used. It also clarified that in case any depositor submits any of the notified forms in revised schemes rules 2019, that form may also be accepted.

The Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs) had earlier notified separate forms for each Small Savings Scheme through revised Schemes Rules 2019.

Here are new common forms

Post Office Deposit Slip

Application form for closure of account on maturity

Application form for pre-mature closure of account

Application form for loan withdrawal from RD/PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi accounts

The government has eased deposit rules for some small savings schemes including PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi scheme in view of the lockdown. Investors who could not make deposits in the financial year 2019-20 due to lockdown can complete their deposits for FY20 till June 30, 2020.

Also, PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi and Post Office Recurring Deposits accounts in which mandatory minimum deposit was not made up to 31st March, 2020, will not attract any penalty or revival fee if such deposits are made up to 30th June.

The government has also eased account extension rules for PPF accounts that matured on March 31, 2020. All those PPF subscribers, whose accounts matured on 31st March 2020 (including one year window for extension), can now be extended up to 30th June.