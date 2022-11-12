Common Income tax return (ITR) form: Will CBDT proposal simplify taxpayers' job?

Will it make taxpayers' job easier? Alok Agrawal, Partner at Deloitte India said, "The Government has made it easy for taxpayers by getting some relevant details auto-populated into the ITR. Recent announcement on common ITR may further help taxpayers, but the extent to which this will simplify the tax filing process will be fully known once the utility is released by the Department. Another measure which may help taxpayers is by simplifying the text of disclosure requirements on the ITR forms, eg by using some examples which can be understood by laymen who don't understand various Section number references."