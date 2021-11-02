Common mistakes to avoid while choosing a term insurance policy

Sajja Praveen Chowdary, head, term life insurance, Policybazaar.com, said, “If you buy a ₹50 lakh term insurance at the age of 25, you can pay as little as ₹5,000 per year. When you are 35 years old, though, the same policy will cost you close to ₹9,000 per year. As a result, delaying the purchase will have a direct impact on the amount you pay. Furthermore, because you must pay the premium every year for the duration of the policy, failing to lock it in at a reasonable price could be an expensive mistake."