Common mutual fund SIP mistakes that prevent you from making big money

1] NAV vs past performance: It has been found that a mutual fund investor believes that mutual fund SIP with lower NAV (Net Asset Value) has probability of giving higher returns. But, in actual, one needs to look at the past performance of the mutual fund instead of NAV. A mutual fund's NAV can be low or high for many reasons but a mutual funds’ performance can be good or bad for just one reason — good or bad asset manager. So, one must keep in mind that its asset manager that matters more than the mutual fund's NAV.