Commuted pension is exempt from tax

I had initiated a life stage pension policy with ICICI Prudential Insurance Company in 2008 by paying ₹1 lakh premium for 10 years. The policy matured in 2018 but I did not vest the fund value then because of my uncertainty about the tax implications. According to the terms of the policy document, I can get 1/3rd of the fund value tax-free in my funds and the rest have to be invested in an annuity policy, which delivers low returns now. What is the tax implication if I vest the entire fund value in cash in my hands now? If there are any tax liabilities, will only the fund appreciation over and above my ₹10 lakh contribution with indexation be taxable? How much tax is to be levied?