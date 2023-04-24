Companies Pay Down Workers’ Student Debt as Supreme Court Weighs Forgiveness

The trend is a new twist on the old tuition assistance benefit, human-resources leaders said. Instead of offering to help fund a master’s or other advanced degree, many employers find that professionals in their 20s, 30s and 40s need help paying down the debt they accumulated for their undergraduate studies. The benefit, which can be tax-exempt up to $5,250, is directed toward loan payment and is also proving to be an effective way to recruit and retain talent, HR leaders said.