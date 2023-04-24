Companies Pay Down Workers’ Student Debt as Supreme Court Weighs Forgiveness
- More professionals want employers to help with loans; ‘It has been a powerful retention tool.’
More workers are turning to their employers’ benefits to pay down their student loans.
More workers are turning to their employers’ benefits to pay down their student loans.
Companies big and small are adopting and expanding debt-repayment benefits for employees, many of whom will be required to restart loan payments later this year after a lengthy pandemic pause.
Companies big and small are adopting and expanding debt-repayment benefits for employees, many of whom will be required to restart loan payments later this year after a lengthy pandemic pause.
The trend is a new twist on the old tuition assistance benefit, human-resources leaders said. Instead of offering to help fund a master’s or other advanced degree, many employers find that professionals in their 20s, 30s and 40s need help paying down the debt they accumulated for their undergraduate studies. The benefit, which can be tax-exempt up to $5,250, is directed toward loan payment and is also proving to be an effective way to recruit and retain talent, HR leaders said.
Two-thirds of nearly 2,900 employees surveyed by MetLife Inc. said they worry about paying down debt, including student and credit-card debt, and half of Gen Z and younger millennial respondents said help paying down student loans is a “must have" benefit at work.
In Massachusetts, job seekers have had their pick of roles in biotech, said John Grossman, head of human resources at Visterra Inc., which employs about 100 people and this year began offering $100 a month toward full-time workers’ student debt.
What’s attractive to the highly skilled people Mr. Grossman is trying to recruit has shifted since 2020. Back then, he said, mental-health perks such as free visits with a mental-health professional were top of mind, as millions of workers navigated working from home. Direct financial benefits hold broader appeal now as higher costs weigh on workers’ minds.
Mr. Grossman, 51 years old, is using the benefit to help pay off an M.B.A. that he earned in 2005.
“People throughout their careers could potentially tap in to this," he said.
More than 40 million Americans have a combined $1.6 trillion in federal student-loan debt. The Supreme Court is currently considering appeals that could block President Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan.
Borrowers will have to resume paying their loans as soon as 60 days after the court’s decision, which is expected in June, according to the Education Department.
Student-loan perks are getting more popular: 17% of large employers surveyed by the Employee Benefit Research Institute said they offered student-loan assistance in 2021; another 31% said they were planning to roll out the benefit.
Smaller firms are also launching these benefits to help with recruiting, said Kate Winget, a chief revenue officer at Morgan Stanley at Work, which offers education benefits to corporate clients through a program called Gradifi. About a quarter of Gradifi’s clients have fewer than 100 employees.
Student-loan repayment is now in “every single conversation we have" with clients, Ms. Winget said, and the division has seen between 20% and 30% growth in new clients for Gradifi each year since 2018.
Even a few hundred dollars a year directed toward loan repayment can generate goodwill, said Uri Gneezy, a University of California, San Diego, economist and the author of a recent book about how incentives work and motivate people.
Such directed payments can mean more to employees than a raise, he said.
Designating specific funds to help defray a person’s student-loan payment signals that the employer is grateful for the worker’s education and recognizes the financial toll it took to prepare for the role, Dr. Gneezy said.
Last June, Yale New Haven Health System in Connecticut started a pilot program to offer some of its workers $4,000 annually toward student debt for up to five years, a benefit that could reach a maximum of $20,000.
“The needs and expectations of our new employees, particularly those that are right out of school, are evolving," said Chris O’Connor, chief executive of Yale New Haven.
The company introduced the benefit after some job candidates said that they opted for jobs elsewhere in part because those employers were offering student-loan repayment benefits, Mr. O’Connor said.
About 1,150 people have enrolled so far, and Mr. O’Connor said he is considering expanding the benefit to more workers.
Some companies are expanding how much they contribute. UKG Inc., a software company based in Lowell, Mass., and Weston, Fla., previously offered $500 a year toward student debt; now workers can get $1,400 a year, distributed quarterly.
Chegg Inc., an education-technology company in Santa Clara, Calif., now offers workers who stay with the firm for more than two years between $4,000 and $6,000 annually toward student loans. Junior-level employees receive more because they tend to have more debt, the company said.
Augie Kennady, Chegg’s director of trust and safety, turned down a recruiter’s call during the pandemic, in part, because the company had paid down much of his student-loan debt.
Mr. Kennady graduated with more than $80,000 in student loans in 2013. He made minimum payments and “wasn’t seeing any big dents," he said of the balance.
When Chegg started making payments, Mr. Kennady said he was motivated to pay more. The debt is less than $20,000 now and the 37-year-old was able to buy a house in 2021.
“It has been a powerful retention tool," he said. “On the most fundamental level it feels like a direct investment in us as employees."