Company credit reports explained: What they are and how to access them

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are crucial in driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and creating employment opportunities. However, one of the most common challenges they face is limited access to finance. In addition to the initial investment made by the owners, proprietors, or partners, SMEs often require external financial support in the form of loans to sustain and grow their businesses.
These loans are typically needed at different stages of the business lifecycle. They are crucial when starting a new enterprise, upgrading infrastructure, expanding operations, or investing in advanced technologies to stay competitive. Financial support at these critical junctures plays a key role in establishing and managing a business, particularly during the early phases when the enterprise has not yet started generating profits or attracting substantial investment. Before a business becomes self-sustaining through its revenues, external funding acts as a lifeline that allows it to operate and grow.
Just as individuals are evaluated for creditworthiness through a credit score or credit report, businesses also have their credit profiles that lenders review before extending credit. These business credit reports help financial institutions assess the risk of lending to companies. In India, four major credit bureaus, each operate a separate commercial bureau.
These bureaus maintain detailed credit reports for business entities, recording their credit history and repayment behaviour.
Businesses avail various types of credit facilities depending on their needs. These broadly fall into two categories:
To understand and manage their credit health, business owners must become familiar with the components of a company credit report or commercial credit report. This report is essentially a detailed profile of the borrowing entity and contains the following key information:
All these data points, particularly the credit facility and repayment history, are analysed by the credit bureaus to generate a commercial credit score. In the case of SMEs, the company credit score is referred to as the MSME Rank. Unlike, individual credit scores, where a higher score indicates better creditworthiness, the MSME Rank works in reverse, a lower rank denotes lower credit risk. Ranks from 1 to 3 are considered very low risk, indicating that the business has a strong repayment track record and is likely to honour its future financial obligations.
For businesses, especially those with an annual turnover of less than ₹50 crore, obtaining timely financial support is critical for smooth operations and long-term sustainability. Therefore, such entities need to maintain healthy credit behaviour. This includes managing all aspects of their credit history, repaying loans on time, keeping debt levels manageable, and avoiding defaults.
Additionally, business owners should regularly monitor their commercial or company credit reports. By staying informed about changes in their credit profile and history, businesses can quickly identify and address any discrepancies or emerging issues. This proactive approach helps build and maintain a robust credit history, which is essential for accessing favourable loan terms and financial products in the future.
Being aware, disciplined, and consistent in monitoring and managing credit-related behaviour ensures that the enterprise remains financially healthy and creditworthy, ultimately enabling the business to grow, attract investment, and withstand market challenges.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or professional advice. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, readers should verify details independently and consult relevant professionals before making financial decisions. The views expressed are based on current industry trends and regulatory frameworks, which may change over time. Neither the author nor the publisher is responsible for any decisions based on this content.
Ramkumar Gunasekaran, Director Sales, CRIF High Mark
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.