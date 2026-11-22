Are you an investor aiming for a fixed-income option beyond bank fixed deposits (FDs)? Then you can look towards company fixed deposits, i.e., corporate FDs, that offer aspiring investors lucrative interest rates across different tenures.

In the month of November 2026, the interest rates offered by select housing finance companies and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) go as high as 8.95% per annum.

These interest rate offers become even more significant given the current geopolitical environment and a cycle of higher inflation that the economy is enduring due to the ongoing war between the US and Iran.

Furthermore, as per data from Paisabazaar.com, as of 18 November 2026, Muthoot Capital Services offers the highest interest rate of 8.95% for a 36-month deposit. Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate follows with rates of up to 8%, while Shriram Finance offers up to 7.85%.

Here is a detailed comparison of interest rates, tenures, and associated factors offered by select companies for one-year, three-year, and five-year tenures.

View full Image View full Image Source: Paisabazaar.com. Data as of 18 November 2026.

What should investors consider? To put it simply, it is a given that higher interest rates are bound to make corporate FDs lucrative. Still, it is prudent for investors to avoid basing their decisions solely on the headline interest rate offered to them.

Several other critical aspects such as credit ratings, the company's financial health, deposit tenure, premature withdrawal terms and conditions, applicable tax rules and a host of other factors should also be considered in order to make a sound investment decision.

Significance of financial advise in investment planning In case of any hesitation or doubt, it is wise for aspiring fixed deposit investors to seek guidance from a certified financial advisor. Moreover, unlike bank deposits, company FDs do not enjoy deposit insurance under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

Due to these factors, investors should carefully review the associated risk, liqudity requirements and other essential aspects before committing their funds. Eventually, the right deposit is one that balances returns with the investor's current financial health, family responsibilities, risk appetite and financial goals.