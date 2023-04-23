How fractional shares benefit retail investors

Furthermore, Section 4(1)(e)(i) restricts the ability of subscribers to hold fractional shares. “Except as required by law, no person shall be recognised by the company as holding any share upon any trust, and the company shall not be bound by, or be compelled in any way to recognise (even when having notice thereof) any equitable, contingent, future or partial interest in any share, or any interest in any fractional part of a share, or (except only as by these regulations or by law otherwise provided) any other rights in respect of any share except an absolute right to the entirety thereof in the registered holder."

